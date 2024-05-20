Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.72 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dover were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dover by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after buying an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $184.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.73 and a 200-day moving average of $159.57. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $186.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.