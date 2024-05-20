Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.93 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,580 shares of company stock worth $17,711,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $103.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.42 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

