Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.99 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $257.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.