Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.02 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,328,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 299,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 104,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,404,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.08 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

