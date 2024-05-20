Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 12,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

