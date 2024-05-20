Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.09 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,978 shares of company stock worth $50,852,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $355.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.42 and a 1 year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

