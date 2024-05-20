Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $264.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $273.00. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

