Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.64 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Moderna were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after buying an additional 476,201 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4,863.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 426,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after buying an additional 418,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Moderna by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after buying an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $132.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day moving average is $97.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,209 shares of company stock valued at $18,588,421 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.