Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in STERIS were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $232.69 on Monday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 0.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

