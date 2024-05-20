Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 519 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 40.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ES opened at $60.96 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.