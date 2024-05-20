Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 4,396 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after acquiring an additional 874,268 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after buying an additional 578,961 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after buying an additional 556,501 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 678.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after buying an additional 429,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,790,000 after buying an additional 264,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $167.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

