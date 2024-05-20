Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in STERIS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in STERIS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on STE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock opened at $232.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.96.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

