Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 171 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 10.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

AWK stock opened at $133.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

