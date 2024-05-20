Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 76 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,474 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 53.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,745,000 after purchasing an additional 114,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 470,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,234,000 after purchasing an additional 104,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

MOH opened at $347.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.20 and its 200-day moving average is $372.65. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.90.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

