Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,061,000 after purchasing an additional 578,796 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,414,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,049,000 after buying an additional 109,369 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 806,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,458,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,524,000 after buying an additional 60,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 663,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,503,000 after acquiring an additional 90,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $355.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.36 and a 200 day moving average of $364.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.42 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,708.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,978 shares of company stock valued at $50,852,672. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

