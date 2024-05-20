Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after buying an additional 441,754 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1,354.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,261,000 after buying an additional 99,449 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Align Technology by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 15,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $271.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

