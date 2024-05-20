Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $210.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.41.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

View Our Latest Report on LH

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,748 shares of company stock worth $12,670,956. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.