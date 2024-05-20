Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after buying an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,354,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 52,583 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,170,000 after acquiring an additional 210,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $286.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $286.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

