Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WTW. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $257.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.