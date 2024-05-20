Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.13.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $147.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

