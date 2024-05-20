Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.05 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 326.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

KHC opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $39.34.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

