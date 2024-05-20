Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dollar General by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,141 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Dollar General by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 927,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,077,000 after acquiring an additional 685,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,904,000 after purchasing an additional 627,844 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 744.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 638,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 563,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $142.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $214.21.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

