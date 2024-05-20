Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $647,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,634,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,495,949,000 after buying an additional 124,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after acquiring an additional 680,575 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,525 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $131,722,000 after acquiring an additional 98,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,850,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $130,648,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

