Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $692,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,361 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 708,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,521,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,130,000 after acquiring an additional 367,665 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,916,000 after acquiring an additional 313,438 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 19.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,890,000 after purchasing an additional 147,674 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $152.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average of $145.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

