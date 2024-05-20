Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $736,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 327,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 359,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after buying an additional 51,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

