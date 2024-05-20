Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. CWM LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 464.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $113.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.49. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $113.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.