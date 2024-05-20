Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $788,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 0.1 %

ILMN opened at $111.00 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

