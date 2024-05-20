Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $932,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,983 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,816 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 118,173 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. American National Bank raised its position in HP by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,118 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.1 %

HPQ opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

