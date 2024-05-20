Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $987,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 688,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $100.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average is $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

