Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Edison International Stock Up 0.6 %

EIX stock opened at $76.30 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

