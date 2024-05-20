Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after buying an additional 101,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,867,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,286,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after buying an additional 532,800 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,764,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,657,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

AEE opened at $74.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

