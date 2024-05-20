Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $117.00 on Monday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.