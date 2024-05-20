Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARE opened at $123.92 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 116.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.