Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,702 shares of company stock worth $27,985,010. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR
NVR Trading Down 0.4 %
NVR stock opened at $7,669.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,750.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,201.39. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $99.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NVR
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Dow Stocks to Watch as The Index Hits a New High
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Burry Just Sold Amazon, Replaced it With Alibaba, is He Right?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.