Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,702 shares of company stock worth $27,985,010. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Trading Down 0.4 %

NVR stock opened at $7,669.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,750.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,201.39. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $99.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

