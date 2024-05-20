Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Stock Down 0.2 %

FTV opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.