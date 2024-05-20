Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,257.14.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,522.75 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,535.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,306.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,213.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

