Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 375 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

