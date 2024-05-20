Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 472 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $85.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.