Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 7,810 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $1,443,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $528,018,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $4,474,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $98.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $99.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.12.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLTO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

