Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,018,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 218,439 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 11,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 483,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE opened at $40.04 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

