Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $184.22 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.47 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

