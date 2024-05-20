Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

