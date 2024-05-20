Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,468 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 43,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

