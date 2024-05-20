Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 167 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after buying an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,889.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 62,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $81.79 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,296 shares of company stock worth $12,023,923 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.