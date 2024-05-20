Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 243 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $116.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average is $108.89.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

