Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 269 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in ResMed by 79.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after buying an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,621,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,412. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

ResMed Stock Down 1.4 %

RMD stock opened at $215.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

