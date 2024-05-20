Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 363 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 41.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CAH opened at $99.08 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

