Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 971 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,731 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

