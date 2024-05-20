Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.22.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $67.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

