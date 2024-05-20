Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 17,706.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,227 shares of company stock worth $7,494,261. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VMC opened at $259.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

